SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow.

Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction.

Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.

In Sioux Falls, we’ve had our hit and miss snow showers.

But being snow showers, the amounts remained light with a total under a half inch for the season.

Aberdeen had steadier snow showers and has 3.3 inches for the season so far.

Pierre is just shy of an inch and a half while Rapid City has already received over 8 inches.

I have A LOT of time to go. But Eastern KELOLAND has their best chance for accumulating snow on Tuesday as colder air returns. Speaking of cold, we’re still following the possibility of December being much colder than average. That, in turn, should help bring in better chances for snow.