Rainfall totals: How much has fallen across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rainfall totals across South Dakota offer another example of why some areas are struggling with drought conditions.

The CoCoRaHS map for South Dakota shows heavier amounts of rain in the southern half of the state. Many observation spots in those areas report more than 1/2 inch of rain. But to the north and southeast, many places received less than that.

You can compare where the rain fell to the most recent drought monitor image from last week. As of Thursday, July 6, much of South Dakota is in severe drought with parts in extreme drought.

KELOLAND News has reporters talking with farmers and ranchers struggling during the drought from Eureka and Rosebud to Newell and Chamberlain.

Bill Slovek is the owner of Slovek Ranch, which is about 20 miles northwest of Philip.

He says annually they expect to see about 16 inches of rain. In the last 11 months, they’ve received seven inches.

“We either need to get some rain pretty fast or we are going to have to make some decisions we don’t want to make,” Bill Slovek said.

In Onida on Tuesday, producer Todd Yackley said he would buy breakfast for his friends at the Bakery Cafe if the area received half an inch of rain.

“I’m hoping it rains, I’d be glad to buy breakfast,” Yackley said.

Based on the CoCoRaHS map as of Wednesday morning, three observation stations near Onida show less than 0.15 inch of precipitation.