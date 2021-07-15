Rainfall still below average despite recent moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the recent rainfall has been beneficial, it pales in comparison to what we need to get back to average.

The rain ended yesterday, and while we started with areas of fog in eastern KELOLAND, mostly sunny skies were found across KELOLAND today. Even with the heavy rainfall for some, we’re still well below average for the year.

This graphic shows the precipitation so far this year compared to average. Notice the amounts below average are as much as 8 inches in Worthington, 6 and a half in Marshall and Pierre. The closest to average on this map is Mitchell at 2 and a quarter below for the year.

WIth sunny skies in the forecast, the recent rains will quickly evaporate over the next several days. Especially when the highs reach the 90s.

Unfortunately, after the rain chance this weekend in central KELOLAND, it looks like dry and hot conditions will be here for much of next week.