Rain trends in KELOLAND

In a year where rainfall has been viewed more as a negative than a positive, you may be surprised to learn that our spring has not continued for many in the plains and upper Midwest. In fact, rumors of drought have returned to spots not far from KELOLAND.

To set the stage, it’s very clear that abundant rainfall continues to soak large sections of KELOLAND. Places like Rapid City, Mobridge, and Huron are still running near 300 percent of normal rainfall for the past 30 days. Even the “drier” areas are still close to normal. But look at northwest Iowa.

The yellow and orange colors represent drier trends that extend all the way into Illinois.

If you dig a little deeper, those areas are now listed as “abnormally dry” on the drought monitor, with spots even between Sioux City and Omaha now in that category. There are also some drought areas showing up in northern North Dakota.

So while we all in the same boat this spring, the road this summer has diverged. As the story of 2019 weather continues to be written, striking a balance between too much and too little, timing rain is proving to be hard.