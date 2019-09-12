Rain totals result in record flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two nights of heavy rain will lead to record flooding on some area rivers. Meteorologist Brian Karstens has the very latest on rainfall totals and impacts across KELOLAND.

We’re enduring a lot of challenging weather this year and this week has proved particularly bad. Flooding has returned and in some areas at record levels.

This first map shows the rainfall from last night. A band of 4 to 7 inches fell from the Platte area all the way to Edgerton and Fulda, Minnesota. Mitchell was hit particularly hard.

If we rewind this map, we can now look back at Wednesday’s heavy rain. You’ll notice some areas got hit twice with excessive rain with 2-4 inches in some of the same areas.

The worst rain fall in parts of Hutchinson County and points west and south. Madison, however, appears to be in the worst shape with a 3-day rainfall total of near 9 inches.

All that water simply has nowhere to go. We expect the impact will get worse downstream. The Vermillion River in the Parker area is now forecast to hit record levels by the weekend and the Big Sioux north of Sioux Falls is already in major flood stage.

The only good news we have is the big rains are done for now and dry, warmer weather is in the extended forecast.