June has felt more like the “Dog Days of Summer” at times, but the heat may finally be easing up a little bit.

Between the heat, humidity, and several rounds of severe weather, the first week of June has overachieved in terms of giving us that midsummer feeling. Five of the nine days so far this month have reached the 90s, with two new records already being set. Thankfully, we do have a break on the way for those of us who would like a chance to get outside without immediately breaking a sweat.