Rain totals below average this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We could use the rain, unfortunately the timing isn’t the greatest. Here’s what Meteorologist Scot Mundt has to say.

Though it sounds odd to say, rain will be welcome in parts of KELOLAND this weekend.



While eastern KELOLAND stayed dry today, rain developed in central and western South Dakota. That rain will move into eastern KELOLAND for Friday and Saturday. Rain amounts will approach a half-inch or more for some of us, and that’s okay.



This is a look at the drought monitor. Notice the abnormally dry conditions highlighted in yellow. They cover parts of east central and northern South Dakota.



And this is a look at how much we’re below average so far. Many locations are between an inch to nearly three inches below average for the year so far. It’s a big difference from last year being well above average with many setting record precipitation totals.



While we do have rain in the forecast through Saturday, Sunday is looking dry and next weekend is looking much warmer.

We’ll need whatever rain we can get as the warm air next week will quickly take the moisture out of the ground.