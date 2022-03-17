SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We should be able to quench our thirst in KELOLAND soon enough.

Above-average temperatures will continue through the weekend and into early next week, but we are expecting rain and or snow early next week.

One look around KELOLAND and you see plenty of brown ground, but with spring starting the weekend and a chance for precipitation we’ll soon see the brown turn green.

The system next week has a chance to bring in moisture amounts some of us haven’t seen since the fall. Here’s a look.

The Gulf of Mexico should open up next week as we’ll see plenty of moisture to our south. In fact, parts of Kansas may receive one to three inches of rain. Some of that moisture will spread into KELOLAND, it’s just a matter of how much.

This model predicts amounts of a half-inch or more in parts of central and eastern KELOLAND. This forecast is for the first half of next week. A lot of this will most likely fall Monday night into Tuesday.

Moisture becomes more and more critical as we continue through the spring months as heading into the planting and growing season.

Along with the chance for rain, it may end up being cold enough to support snow.

Any way you look at it, it will be some much-needed moisture as we turn the page to spring.