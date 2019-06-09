Rain Reports - June 8-9, 2019
Rain reports organized by location.
Iowa:
Orange City .3 NE - 0.0"
Rock Rapids 7.7 W - .30"
Minnesota:
Edgerton .5 W - .21"
Ivanhoe 5.7 E - .08"
Slayton 7.1 NW - .04"
South Dakota:
|Location
|Rain Report (In Inches)
|Aberdeen 0.6 NNE
|0.10
|Aberdeen 1.5 SSW
|0.09
|Aberdeen 5.8 NNW
|0.04
|Aberdeen 7.4 NNE
|0.07
|Alexandria 6.4 N
|0.05
|Armour 4.6 W
|0.31
|Aurora 0.3 NE
|0.07
|Avon 7.5 NE
|0.17
|Belvidere 14.9 SSE
|0.00
|Bison 20.3 SSE
|0.00
|Bonesteel 0.1 S
|0.79
|Box Elder 1.6 NE
|T
|Britton 6.3 NNE
|0.11
|Brookings 0.2 SSW
|0.03
|Brookings 1.0 S
|0.04
|Brookings 1.4 SW
|0.05
|Brookings 3.1 WSW
|0.10
|Bruce 5.3 W
|0.24
|Buffalo Gap 12.0 SE
|T
|Burke 10.5 SSE
|0.62
|Burke 2.4 NE
|1.83
|Burke 4.2 SW
|2.16
|Chamberlain 0.3 W
|1.08
|Chamberlain 7.5 NNE
|0.52
|Clear Lake 0.6 SSW
|0.24
|Colman 10.6 N
|0.03
|Corsica 0.1 SSE
|0.22
|Corsica 4.3 W
|0.29
|Dallas 8.8 S
|0.77
|De Smet 0.2 SSE
|0.09
|Dimock 10.2 W
|0.24
|Elk Point 5.6 NNE
|0.29
|Emery 10.8 S
|0.06
|Forestburg 0.1 NE
|0.12
|Fort Pierre 0.5 SE
|0.00
|Frederick 8.4 SW
|0.06
|Fulton 9.4 N
|0.05
|Garretson 7.3 WSW
|0.54
|Gayville 1.8 SSW
|0.20
|Gregory 4.3 E
|1.41
|Gregory 8.7 N
|1.24
|Harrisburg 2.5 NW
|0.18
|Harrold 11.5 NNW
|0.03
|Hartford 2.7 NNE
|0.44
|Herrick 4.5 NW
|1.03
|Herrick 8.2 SSW
|0.52
|Highmore 17.0 N
|0.54
|Highmore 19.1 NNW
|0.26
|Hill City 8.4 WNW
|0.00
|Hitchcock 7.5 WSW
|0.07
|Holabird 8.5 N
|0.34
|Hot Springs 0.4 NW
|0.02
|Howard 10.3 NNE
|0.29
|Howard 5.3 W
|0.02
|Hurley 0.2 S
|0.57
|Huron 1.3 S
|0.08
|Java 11.5 NNE
|0.28
|Jefferson 2.1 WNW
|0.30
|Kadoka 0.3 N
|0.00
|Kennebec 0.3 SE
|0.01
|LaBolt 0.1 WSW
|1.44
|Lake City 4.1 SE
|0.09
|Madison 0.2 NW
|0.35
|Mansfield 0.1 NW
|0.16
|Meadow 10 SE
|T
|Milbank 3.9 SSW
|0.58
|Miller 0.3 SSW
|0.13
|Mina 2.2 NE
|0.09
|Mitchell 1.0 SE
|0.07
|Mitchell 1.1 N
|0.09
|Mitchell 3.4 SSE
|0.07
|Mitchell 6.2 S
|0.14
|Montrose 5.8 NW
|T
|Norris 2.0 SSW
|0.00
|Oacoma 17.4 SSW
|0.50
|Oacoma 5.8 SW
|0.76
|Oldham 0.9 E
|T
|Parkston 6.5 WSW
|0.30
|Piedmont 4.6 E
|0.00
|Pierre 1.3 S
|0.03
|Plankinton 3.8 W
|0.25
|Platte 1.5 E
|0.25
|Presho 13.8 NW
|0.01
|Pukwana 1.9 S
|0.91
|Pukwana 4.5 SE
|0.91
|Rapid City 5.4 SW
|T
|Rapid City 6.9 W
|0.00
|Rapid City 9.6 WNW
|T
|Reliance 4.2 ENE
|0.06
|Renner 4.1 NW
|0.11
|Roscoe 9.7 SE
|0.13
|Rutland 3.6 WNW
|0.52
|Sioux Falls 1.9 SSW
|0.67
|Sioux Falls 2.6 ESE
|1.07
|Sioux Falls 3.4 WSW
|0.90
|Sioux Falls 3.9 SW
|0.79
|Sioux Falls 4.5 S
|0.47
|Sioux Falls 4.5 SSW
|0.55
|Sioux Falls 4.6 SSW
|0.45
|Sioux Falls 5.0 SE ARPT
|1.05
|Sisseton 10.4 ENE
|0.16
|Sisseton 3.8 W
|0.22
|Spearfish 6.7 NNW
|0.03
|Stickney 3.8 SW
|0.50
|Strandburg 2.5 NW
|0.15
|Tulare 4.5 SSW
|0.15
|Turton 0.0 NNE
|0.49
|Union Center 10.5 NW
|0.00
|Vale 0.2 W
|0.00
|Veblen 8.3 W
|0.18
|Vermillion 0.6 SE
|0.65
|Vermillion 1.4 SE
|0.63
|Watertown 2.7 E
|0.12
|Watertown 3.1 W
|0.10
|Webster 9.8 NNE
|0.21
|Wessington Springs 9.3 SSW
|0.16
|White 0.4 WNW
|0.06
|White River 12.7 ENE
|0.01
|White River 17.1 NW
|0.03
|Whitewood 4.2 NNW
|0.08
|Winner 0.5 WSW
|0.65
|Winner 10.2 NNW
|0.08
Data Source: CoCoRaHS.com
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Storm Center Update
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Storm Center Update
Latest News - Local
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.