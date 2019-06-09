Weather

Rain Reports - June 8-9, 2019

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Rain reports organized by location.

Iowa:
Orange City .3 NE - 0.0"
Rock Rapids 7.7 W - .30"

Minnesota:
Edgerton .5 W - .21"
Ivanhoe 5.7 E - .08"
Slayton 7.1 NW - .04"
 

South Dakota:

Location Rain Report (In Inches)
Aberdeen 0.6 NNE 0.10
Aberdeen 1.5 SSW 0.09
Aberdeen 5.8 NNW 0.04
Aberdeen 7.4 NNE 0.07
Alexandria 6.4 N 0.05
Armour 4.6 W 0.31
Aurora 0.3 NE 0.07
Avon 7.5 NE 0.17
Belvidere 14.9 SSE 0.00
Bison 20.3 SSE 0.00
Bonesteel 0.1 S 0.79
Box Elder 1.6 NE T
Britton 6.3 NNE 0.11
Brookings 0.2 SSW 0.03
Brookings 1.0 S 0.04
Brookings 1.4 SW 0.05
Brookings 3.1 WSW 0.10
Bruce 5.3 W 0.24
Buffalo Gap 12.0 SE T
Burke 10.5 SSE 0.62
Burke 2.4 NE 1.83
Burke 4.2 SW 2.16
Chamberlain 0.3 W 1.08
Chamberlain 7.5 NNE 0.52
Clear Lake 0.6 SSW 0.24
Colman 10.6 N 0.03
Corsica 0.1 SSE 0.22
Corsica 4.3 W 0.29
Dallas 8.8 S 0.77
De Smet 0.2 SSE 0.09
Dimock 10.2 W 0.24
Elk Point 5.6 NNE 0.29
Emery 10.8 S 0.06
Forestburg 0.1 NE 0.12
Fort Pierre 0.5 SE 0.00
Frederick 8.4 SW 0.06
Fulton 9.4 N 0.05
Garretson 7.3 WSW 0.54
Gayville 1.8 SSW 0.20
Gregory 4.3 E 1.41
Gregory 8.7 N 1.24
Harrisburg 2.5 NW 0.18
Harrold 11.5 NNW 0.03
Hartford 2.7 NNE 0.44
Herrick 4.5 NW 1.03
Herrick 8.2 SSW 0.52
Highmore 17.0 N 0.54
Highmore 19.1 NNW 0.26
Hill City 8.4 WNW 0.00
Hitchcock 7.5 WSW 0.07
Holabird 8.5 N 0.34
Hot Springs 0.4 NW 0.02
Howard 10.3 NNE 0.29
Howard 5.3 W 0.02
Hurley 0.2 S 0.57
Huron 1.3 S 0.08
Java 11.5 NNE 0.28
Jefferson 2.1 WNW 0.30
Kadoka 0.3 N 0.00
Kennebec 0.3 SE 0.01
LaBolt 0.1 WSW 1.44
Lake City 4.1 SE 0.09
Madison 0.2 NW 0.35
Mansfield 0.1 NW 0.16
Meadow 10 SE T
Milbank 3.9 SSW 0.58
Miller 0.3 SSW 0.13
Mina 2.2 NE 0.09
Mitchell 1.0 SE 0.07
Mitchell 1.1 N 0.09
Mitchell 3.4 SSE 0.07
Mitchell 6.2 S 0.14
Montrose 5.8 NW T
Norris 2.0 SSW 0.00
Oacoma 17.4 SSW 0.50
Oacoma 5.8 SW 0.76
Oldham 0.9 E T
Parkston 6.5 WSW 0.30
Piedmont 4.6 E 0.00
Pierre 1.3 S 0.03
Plankinton 3.8 W 0.25
Platte 1.5 E 0.25
Presho 13.8 NW 0.01
Pukwana 1.9 S 0.91
Pukwana 4.5 SE 0.91
Rapid City 5.4 SW T
Rapid City 6.9 W 0.00
Rapid City 9.6 WNW T
Reliance 4.2 ENE 0.06
Renner 4.1 NW 0.11
Roscoe 9.7 SE 0.13
Rutland 3.6 WNW 0.52
Sioux Falls 1.9 SSW 0.67
Sioux Falls 2.6 ESE 1.07
Sioux Falls 3.4 WSW 0.90
Sioux Falls 3.9 SW 0.79
Sioux Falls 4.5 S 0.47
Sioux Falls 4.5 SSW 0.55
Sioux Falls 4.6 SSW 0.45
Sioux Falls 5.0 SE ARPT 1.05
Sisseton 10.4 ENE 0.16
Sisseton 3.8 W 0.22
Spearfish 6.7 NNW 0.03
Stickney 3.8 SW 0.50
Strandburg 2.5 NW 0.15
Tulare 4.5 SSW 0.15
Turton 0.0 NNE 0.49
Union Center 10.5 NW 0.00
Vale 0.2 W 0.00
Veblen 8.3 W 0.18
Vermillion 0.6 SE 0.65
Vermillion 1.4 SE 0.63
Watertown 2.7 E 0.12
Watertown 3.1 W 0.10
Webster 9.8 NNE 0.21
Wessington Springs 9.3 SSW 0.16
White 0.4 WNW 0.06
White River 12.7 ENE 0.01
White River 17.1 NW 0.03
Whitewood 4.2 NNW 0.08
Winner 0.5 WSW 0.65
Winner 10.2 NNW 0.08


Data Source: CoCoRaHS.com

Capitol News Bureau
Emily's Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
KELOLAND Investigates
