Rain records across KELOLAND

At this point, it goes without saying that 2019 has been a rainy year for KELOLAND. Some folks are still dealing with localized lake flooding including those at Lake Thompson.

And the rain just keeps coming. We’ve been asked several times how we are sitting compared to the records. Sioux Falls is sitting about a half inch below the record but other areas of KELOLAND are much wetter.

Western SD has seen strong severe thunderstorms in addition to the heavy rain but many areas in western SD are seeing record setting years.

Eastern SD hasn’t seen quite the severe weather lately but they have had lots of rain. The Yankton to Vermillion area is still about 4 to 5 inches below the record level but still above average. Sioux Center is sitting within a quarter inch of the record and Worthington is real close to the record as well.

Castlewood and Hayti are having a record setting year. Watertown has seen a lot of rain but still sitting below record levels.

And looking ahead to the forecast, hot summer-like weather is on the way. And while the upper level wind pattern we’ll go into is usually associated with dry weather, some rain is still possible so keep those rain jackets and umbrellas nearby.