SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer rain patterns like the ones we’ve seen this year has been spotty, as clusters of rain deliver locally heavier totals. There is a chance that the pattern may be changing as we watch patterns into early September.

Late August and early September can be an interesting transition time from our summer weather patterns into those we experience this fall.

I always say one of the wild cards to watch is the amount of hurricane activity, or the lack thereof. The Atlantic basin remains very quiet…so far.

Without any hurricanes around, the build-up of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico is starting to soak Texas and the deep south. The more this pattern builds, the better the chance Gulf of Mexico moisture starts to move north in a way we haven’t seen for many weeks. It’s not a done deal, but it’s a curious twist to the extended forecast.

Keep in mind, some of our most active weather has occurred in late summer the past few years in KELOLAND. We’ll wait and see, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to start seeing more storms around the region once again.