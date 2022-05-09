SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain we’ve seen lately has been a wonderful sight across KELOLAND in more ways than one.

2022 got off to an incredibly dry start across much of the region. While we have a long way to go to truly right the ship, the last week and a half has been a good start in that quest.

Over the first three months of the year, none of our four example cities had a month that featured near average moisture…let alone above average. The last ten days, however, have flipped the script in a big way. Aberdeen, for example, matched their total from the first three months of the year. Rapid City also surpassed their January through March total, while Sioux Falls and Pierre more than doubled their totals.

Like I said, we still have a long way to go in our attempt to reverse our long-standing drought. The grass may be greening up nicely across the area, but that’s just a superficial improvement.

We have more opportunities on the way for rain through the middle of the week, but it’ll come at a price: We’ll have to watch for the chance of severe weather on the way.