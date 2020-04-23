Rain is in the forecast, but amounts look fairly light

Despite several false starts, including our Easter Sunday snowstorm and ensuing stretch of 30s for highs, it looks like spring may finally be getting its act together.

The last few days have been rather enjoyable through much of KELOLAND thanks to warmer temperatures moving into the region. Despite a few bumps in the short-term outlook, the overall long-term trend favors more near and above-average temperatures.

Since spring began on March 19, we’ve seen a near-even split of above and below-average temperatures. Going into the next one to two weeks, temperatures take a small step backward initially as a series of disturbances bring in cloud cover and some rain. Once we start the last work week of April, a ridge will begin to develop and help warmer air come up from the south.

This ridge will keep above-average temperatures in place through the end of April and the start of May. Of course, we could always have some rain crash the party now and again...but that’s another story for another day.

By the end of April, our average high temperature will be 65 degrees. And while we can certainly have a few below-average days now and again, it’ll become harder and harder to have outright cool or chilly days.