Rain is in the forecast, but amounts look fairly light

It’s much, much drier this year as compared to the last two years.
While we do have rain chances in the forecast for the next couple of days, the amounts of rain are looking fairly light.
This is because most of the moisture will be rung out to our south and to our east.
While the Gulf of Mexico will steam moisture north, the energy to dump it in KELOLAND will be to our east, so we’ll miss the heavy rain chances. Though some of us can use a little moisture to settle some of the dust across the area.
As of now, the amounts of moisture through Saturday will be less than a quarter of an inch. Unless you’re caught underneath a spring thunderstorm