Rain in the forecast for this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest plans may have to be put on hold in KELOLAND with our rain chances this weekend in northern South Dakota and more widespread rain that’s expected for next week.

After several dry and warm days, we’re looking at another round of rain for this weekend. But don’t expect an all day rain as things will remain widely scattered. But there is a growing chance of more widespread rain for the storm system next week and it may contain heavy rainfall.

This graphic shows the difference as compared to average for rainfall over the next ten days. Many locations in KELOLAND will be well above average. But, it will once again dry out, as shown here with this map indicating the dry conditions in eastern KELOLAND after next week.

So while we’ll see a slowdown in harvesting this weekend and next week, given time I think we’ll get ramped up again for the second half of the month and into next month.

While we’ll have widespread rain next week for much of KELOLAND, I need to mention the snow that will be falling for the Hills of western South Dakota. It’s a storm system that will continue to be monitored.