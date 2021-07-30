Rain helping to clear away smoke in the sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s rain has been a welcome sight for more than one reason.

We’ve needed all the rain we can get lately, with the obvious reason being our ongoing drought. With that said, the rain is also beneficial for our air quality.

Lately, we’ve had to deal with poor visibility and air quality due to wildfire smoke traveling along the jet stream from Canada and even the Pacific Northwest. Dry weather via high pressure did nothing to help this problem, but some rain on Friday has been just what we needed.

Rain can act like a cleanser for the atmosphere as it helps wash out particulates in the air like pollen, dust or smoke aerosols. As rain falls from the sky, it can attract many aerosol particles before hitting the ground. Contrary to what you may think, it’s the smaller rain drops that are more likely to attract more aerosols than the big drops.

While that sounds like a cure-all for our air quality situation, the fix will only be temporary at best. This rain won’t get everything out of the atmosphere and improvement will be kept in check as our upper-level pattern doesn’t budge.

Due to this, more smoke will likely just fill the void once the rain departs, so air quality concerns won’t be going away completely any time soon.