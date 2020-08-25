Rain has been lacking for much of KELOLAND this month

The heat will continue to take its toll on the KELOLAND landscape as things continue to dry and turn brown.

Hazy, hot and humid conditions ruled much of KELOLAND again today as afternoon highs returned to the 90s and lower 100s. Take a look around and it’s easy to see how the hot and dry conditions are resulting in a fall look with falling leaves and brown grass.

Here’s where we stand so far this month.

Southcentral South Dakota has been receiving the most rain with Winner at over three inches. But it’s a much different story for everyone else. Sure the next closest to average is Mitchell at just under 2 inches or 95% of average, but much of KELOLAND has been dry. A majority of the area has received less than half of their average this month with Spencer, Iowa at only 13% of average.

We do have some good news. As temperatures cool, we have better chances for rain. The first comes Thursday into Thursday night as temps cool to the 80s, and then Sunday into Monday as highs cool to the 70s.

While it’s good to have the chance for rain in the forecast, in the end it all comes down to where it actually falls.