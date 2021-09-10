Rain chances look good for the next two weeks in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent rain the past few weeks is making a difference in places like Sioux Falls. But new rain chances ahead could help other areas that still are way below normal.

When the drought monitor was released on Thursday, it showed more big improvement in two areas. The first includes the Watertown, Sisseton and Webster areas. Repeat round of thunderstorms made the difference and erased any mention of drought in that area. The second spot is Sioux Falls into NW Iowa and extreme southern MN. Local thunderstorms are also the reason for change. But for many areas, the drought remains very intense.

We continue to see some windows of opportunity for improvement. The forecast early next week still shows a decent trough in the jet stream with showers and thunderstorms developing as a result.

This system feeds into the broader picture the next 15 days that shows some areas of above normal precipitation, primarily north of Sioux Falls.

The fall and winter season ahead are not traditional times where drought improves, so these last summer systems are pretty important to watch in the coming days.