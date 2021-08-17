Rain chances in the 7-day forecast may prove beneficial for parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As we head into the final stretch of summer, we can already see some relief coming from the hot and dry weather the past few days. The big question is, will there be enough to slow down the deepening drought.

As the latest heatwave in KELOLAND comes to end in the coming days, we’ll see an important change in the weather. The pattern ahead features a northern Rockies trough so strong it may produce the first snowflakes of the season in parts of Montana.

The potential for .5 inches to 1 inch rain will help here in KELOLAND. However, parts of North Dakota stand a chance of even more rain. The 10 day forecast is more bullish as a series of low-pressure systems will bring opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

You can see the series of low-pressure systems moving across the northern tier of the United States. While the particulars of each system have yet to be determined, they each represent a chance of much-needed rain in the worst drought areas of the northern plains.

Cooler temperatures will also help our moisture chances in the extended forecast as we proceed with some “cautious optimism” ahead.