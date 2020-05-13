Rain chances continue to stick around for the next several days

May has been a rather interesting month already, with a little bit of everything being seen from rain to snow and chilly to warm weather.

The below-average temperatures have been bad enough as of late, but we’ve also had to deal with scattered rain and snow showers…the latter being more prevalent in western KELOLAND. A more active weather pattern will begin to take shape and stick around more often than not, keeping rain chances in place.

Over the next several days, a series of disturbances will move through the Northern Plains with associated upper-level troughs. While we do get a few breaks now and again, like Thursday and Friday to a lesser extent, those breaks will be short lived.

Now, this may sound like a lot of doom and gloom in terms of outdoor activities, but I don’t think there are going to be any total wash-outs. This will be a case of keeping an eye on the skies as you go about your day.

If there is any silver lining to the prospect of more rain, it’s this: at least it won’t be this chilly for much longer.