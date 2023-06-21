SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some areas in KELOLAND received much-needed moisture between last night and the morning hours. It was still raining in central KELOLAND as of 8 a.m., here’s where we stood as of this morning.

The rain so far has been east of the James River. There was lighter rain over the Black Hills that moved into northwestern South Dakota. The heavier rain was in central KELOLAND.

If we take a closer look at the rain in western South Dakota, we had a wide range of numbers. From just over half an inch in Hill City to well over 2 inches by Deerfield.

In western South Dakota, Rapid City received around a quarter inch of rain. Custer and Spearfish both came in over three quarters of an inch.

The heavier amounts were in central KELOLAND where there were severe thunderstorm warnings associated with the rain last night.

Just south and east of Colome received over 2 inches of rain. Not too far away in Winner had 14 hundredths, and Platte had only a trace.

Chamberlain had over an inch of rain. Towns around Chamberlain had a little less unless you are in a yellow spot, then it was slightly more.

Just north of Murdo was an area of heavy rain, coming in with an inch or more.

Just south and west of Mobridge is a spot of heavy rain. The yellows and reds are saying 2 or more inches of rain. But you had to be in the right spot to receive this heavy rain. The heaviest amounts came in an area only 13 miles across. It would be easy to miss the beneficial rain.

There is more rain in the forecast through this weekend. These chances will be much like last night and this morning, narrow but plentiful if you are in the right spot.