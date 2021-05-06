Rain amounts will help dry conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had light rain in KELOLAND yesterday, heavier rain will fall for this coming weekend. And it looks like central South Dakota has the best chance for it.

After a day of scattered showers in eastern KELOLAND, the sun was out today and temperatures warmed to the 60s. Enjoy the sun again tomorrow because clouds return this weekend as will the rain. And that’s okay, as we can use it in central South Dakota.

This graphic shows the amount of rain so far for the year. The two numbers that stand out are the over six inches in Sioux Falls and the under an inch in Mobridge.

These second set of numbers is a comparison to the average. Notice how Mitchell is the only one above average, by almost an inch, while Mobridge is closing in on being three inches below average for the year.

We’ll try to fit the gaps in central South Dakota this weekend and some information is suggesting amounts of a half inch to an inch of rain.

With the clouds and the rain this weekend, expect a cool afternoon. But that will soon change with much warmer weather coming next weekend.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!