SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the weather is as quiet as it has been lately, we try to find other things on radar across KELOLAND that don’t have anything to do with moisture.

We can actually see other non-weather features pop up on our scans across KELOLAND. When we do, it then comes down to figuring out exactly what it is that we’re seeing.

For example, this is a look at our Beresford radar on March 9th. At face value, that looks like a very localized band of moisture along the Missouri River. However, we had no observed moisture on any of the nearby cameras. What we did see, though, was interesting: birds. These returns are flocks of birds flying around the river. We can also tell based on the movement of any returns. Notice how some of these specks seem to head north of Vermillion only to loop right back to the river. This happens on more than one occasion toward the end of the loop.

Birds aren’t the only things that we can see. Last summer, we were able to observe smoke plumes from the grass fires out west and track what direction the smoke was traveling. Bug swarms can also be observed when they head out at the start of the day.

So, while stretches of weather like this can seem like they’re rather boring, one can still find some interesting things out there. It’s all a matter of how you look at it, after all.