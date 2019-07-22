Quiet weather this week for KELOLAND

Many in KELOLAND are getting a break from the rainy weather we’ve had as of late. To get a stretch of three to four days of dry weather has been hard to come by.

We knew we’d get a break from the heat and humidity early this week. But it came with a price as severe storms with strong winds moved through the area.

Quiet weather this week may spell good news for many in KELOLAND as many locations have had more than they can handle.

This map shows the 30 day moisture amount compared to average. Notice how many are in the 250 to more than 300% range. Now there are exceptions, such as southeast South Dakota and northeast South Dakota. These areas are dryer.

Those dry areas will be looking for water at the end of the week. Temperatures will warm as we go through the week.

Along with it, humidity will also be on the rise. It could bring another round of thunderstorms this weekend. Of course, be aware that severe weather will also be possible.