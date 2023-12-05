SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Record or near record high temperatures will be here over the next couple of days. This will do nothing but delay more typical December or winter weather, but as Brian Karstens likes to say, “We may be able to delay winter, but we may not be able to deny winter.”

And he may be on to something. One of the global patterns we look at to find a shift in weather is the Madden-Julian Oscillation.

This is a measurement of storms and pressure changes that travel the tropics west to east over the Indian to Pacific Oceans. As that becomes more active, the thinking is our warmth will switch to much colder air late this month and into January. That’s about two to three weeks later than I anticipated a couple of months ago.

In the meantime, temperatures will remain above average. Not as warm as what we’ll get Wednesday and Thursday, but with temperatures near 40 it’s still above average as the climate average highs are in the middle 30s in eastern KELOLAND.

So while we may be able to delay winter for awhile, let’s not deny it’s coming.