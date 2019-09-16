Possible storms in the forecast for later this week

Just when you thought fall weather was here, heat and humidity continue to linger. But things will change.

While fall officially starts NEXT Monday, summer is still holding on in KELOLAND. Highs on Monday hit the middle 80s and low 90s, it’s something that will repeat itself for Tuesday. But with chances for rain later in the week, it will eventually cool off.

Here’s the set-up, much like last week, another trough will dig in the western United States. This will have to be watched closely as areas of low pressure will move in from the southwest to bring in stormy weather as the week goes by.

As of now, the chances for severe weather are not looking as high as last week. There’s just not as much energy available.

When you’re out and about, be sure to have our Storm Tracker app hand as you can track the rain and be alerted not only for lightning strikes, but also for any severe weather that may develop.