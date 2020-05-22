Possible severe weather through Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s severe weather in the forecast for the weekend, Meteorologist Scot Mundt has details.
Another day with cloud cover and cool temperatures in eastern KELOLAND, but those two things combined have kept our severe weather at bay.
With the clouds in eastern KELOLAND, it was another day with below average temperatures as numbers hit the 60s to near 70 degrees. The cooler weather is helping keep added energy in the atmosphere away, which in turn keeps the severe weather away.
So far this month, South Dakota has had 20 severe weather reports, 19 of those have been hail with a majority of it falling in western KELOLAND.
The 10-year average shows that South Dakota usually gets 72 severe weather reports in May.
The state averages 42 hail reports, 25 wind reports, and 5 tornado reports.
We’ll watch to add to our severe weather totals across the state this coming weekend with large hail being the main threat.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want the severe weather. What I do want, is sunshine.