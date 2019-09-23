Possibility of severe weather at the end of September

Fall officially started today and while it was a cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, the afternoon warmed with highs in the 70s to near 80. But we can’t wave goodbye to severe weather just yet.

While it was a typical fall day, September has already given us severe weather and heavy rain. Unfortunately, we’re looking at that possibility at the end of the month.

Here’s the setup. As the jet stream digs to our west, it will bring in much colder air. In fact, snow is likely in Montana and Wyoming. Some snow may spill in the Hills of western South Dakota.

As that is occurring, strong to severe storms will be possible in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. Along with the possibility of severe weather, heavy rain is once again likely.

Getting severe weather in southeast KELOLAND with snow in western South Dakota isn’t uncommon. It seems like we go through that at least once in the fall and spring.

Keep in mind, this is still a week out and things can change, but as we start October it may end up being a day when there’s severe weather in the east and snow in the west. We’ll have to wait and see.