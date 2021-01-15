Parts of I-29 and I-90 reopen Friday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety say I-29 from Sioux Falls to the Iowa border and I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border have reopened as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border will reopen at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say Interstate 90 will remain closed into Minnesota.

According to the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety, many highways are ice covered and snow-packed. Travel is strongly discouraged across much of eastern South Dakota through Friday.

The SDDOT recently launched its 511 app and website tool to inform the public about road conditions and related topics.