PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND are coming in with below-average snowfall so far this season. But one area, in particular, is getting our attention.

As we close out January, we have temperatures above average for much of KELOLAND. The lack of snowfall has helped with getting these temperatures warmer than average. Of course, there are exceptions in northeast South Dakota as well as Iowa and Minnesota where temperatures are cooler due to the current snowpack.

You can see those areas of snow covers as it stretches from Aberdeen, through Watertown to the southeast to Spencer Iowa.

But there’s one place that has caught our attention, that’s central South Dakota where Pierre has only received 1.4 inches so far this season.

The least amount of snow through January in Pierre is .8″ in 1982-83. That season only had 6.7″ total.

While we do have light snow in the forecast next week, the cold air is expected to win out and push the heavy snow chances south.

But, as you know, we still have plenty of time for Pierre to catch up.