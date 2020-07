RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s going to be a weekend of cleanup duty for people in western and parts of eastern KELOLAND following a round of severe weather on Friday.

Check out some of the photos KELOLAND News has received from viewers across the state.

Castlewood, SD | Brittany Scott

Funnel near Rapid City | Mickey Snook

Hail in Rapid City | Robin Christensen

Clouds near Rapid City | Robin Christensen

Light show near Winner, SD | Ashley Rene

Double rainbow with lightning in Burke, SD | Rhea Lubbers

Rainbow with lightning strike in Winner | Kendra Koski

Hail compared to a golfball | Sara Bouzek

Clouds south of Rapid City | Nicole Kelly

Hail from south of Rapid City | Nicole Kelly

Hail from west of Rapid City | Christy Clanton

Clouds in Spearfish | Cory Sybert

Hail accumulating on Rosebud Reservation | Paula Antoine

Hail in downtown Rapid City | Abigail Mahaffey

