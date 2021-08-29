PHOTOS: Storm damage across southeastern KELOLAND following flooding and tornadic activity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a quiet morning following a night of severe weather action for the southeastern portion of South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

While the storms may not be done, we’ll have a bit of a break from them on Sunday.

Currently, a flood warning is in effect along Beaver Creek in Lincoln County as of 8:30 a.m.. KELOLAND meteorologists are reporting minor flooding in the Worthing to Canton area.

Overnight, Sioux Falls Police say that received around 35-40 calls of stranded vehicles in the city. Portions of Highway 11 were also still submerged in water earlier this morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to remind people to use caution as water levels in the Big Sioux River remain high this morning.

85th street west pic.twitter.com/XpLiptMpUY — al regynski (@VikingReg) August 29, 2021

Throughout our severe weather coverage, we received hundreds of photos and videos of the storm and damage across KELOLAND.

The above video was taken Saturday afternoon.

If you captured any pictures or videos of Saturday nights storm, or of this mornings damage as a result, you can send them to uShare@keloland.com.