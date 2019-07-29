PHOTOS: Severe storms late Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The late night and overnight hours brought strong storms to KELOLAND.

There were a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, strong wind gusts and even some reports of tornadoes.

From Yankton to Madison, viewers shared their view of the weather as it moved through. We always want to see what storms look like in your area. If you’re able to safely take a picture or video of severe weather, go ahead and send it to ushare@KELOLAND.com.

South of Armour

Northeast of Plankinton | Courtesy: Marlene Johnson

At American Legion State Baseball Tournament in Mitchell | Courtesy: Beatrice Nelson

Photo looking to the north of Corsica

Looking west of Viborg | Courtesy: Josh

Just off I29 in Sioux Falls with strong winds | Courtesy: Katie Olson

Hail from near Hwy 42 and 81 | Courtesy: Debi Barattini

Hail near Bridgewater | Courtesy: Debi Barattini

West of Hurley | Courtesy: Libby

Moody County | Courtesy: Tracy Jaycox

Storm approaching Yankton | Courtesy: Sharon Munsch

Storm in Yankton | Courtesy: Sharon Munsch

Steen,MN | Courtesy: Derek Kruid

Storm in Sioux Falls | Courtesy: Dylan Mickelson

Sunset in Sioux Falls | Courtesy: Jean Wilson

Double rainbow following rain in Madison | Courtesy: Janet Walker

Rainbow after the storm in Mitchell | Courtesy: The Baringtons

Rooster over barn near DeSmet | Courtesy: Dianne Petersen

Rain and lightning in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ZyxtTTxm60 — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) July 29, 2019

