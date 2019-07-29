PHOTOS: Severe storms late Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The late night and overnight hours brought strong storms to KELOLAND.
There were a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, strong wind gusts and even some reports of tornadoes.
From Yankton to Madison, viewers shared their view of the weather as it moved through. We always want to see what storms look like in your area. If you’re able to safely take a picture or video of severe weather, go ahead and send it to ushare@KELOLAND.com.
