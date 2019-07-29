PHOTOS: Severe storms late Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The late night and overnight hours brought strong storms to KELOLAND.

There were a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, strong wind gusts and even some reports of tornadoes.

From Yankton to Madison, viewers shared their view of the weather as it moved through. We always want to see what storms look like in your area. If you’re able to safely take a picture or video of severe weather, go ahead and send it to ushare@KELOLAND.com.

  • South of Armour
  • Northeast of Plankinton | Courtesy: Marlene Johnson
  • At American Legion State Baseball Tournament in Mitchell | Courtesy: Beatrice Nelson
  • Photo looking to the north of Corsica
  • Looking west of Viborg | Courtesy: Josh
  • Just off I29 in Sioux Falls with strong winds | Courtesy: Katie Olson
  • Hail from near Hwy 42 and 81 | Courtesy: Debi Barattini
  • Hail near Bridgewater | Courtesy: Debi Barattini
  • West of Hurley | Courtesy: Libby
  • Moody County | Courtesy: Tracy Jaycox
  • Storm approaching Yankton | Courtesy: Sharon Munsch
  • Storm in Yankton | Courtesy: Sharon Munsch
  • Steen,MN | Courtesy: Derek Kruid
  • Storm in Sioux Falls | Courtesy: Dylan Mickelson
  • Sunset in Sioux Falls | Courtesy: Jean Wilson
  • Double rainbow following rain in Madison | Courtesy: Janet Walker
  • Rainbow after the storm in Mitchell | Courtesy: The Baringtons
  • Rooster over barn near DeSmet | Courtesy: Dianne Petersen

