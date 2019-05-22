PHOTOS: May 21 Black Hills snow

UPDATED 6:23 a.m.

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) -- The first day of summer is one month away but it doesn't look that way in parts of the Black Hills Tuesday.

Winter weather slammed areas of the Black Hills with some reports Wednesday morning showing nearly 14 inches of snow!

Power outages forced Mount Rushmore to close for the day and authorities are asking people to travel with caution. Viewers have sent photos to the KELOLAND News room of the snow, you can see them in a gallery below.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning.

If you have photos or video of snow to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com.

24 Photos Snow in Summerset. Courtesy: Wes Roth.