PHOTOS: Hail, severe weather in KELOLAND Monday morning

Hail near Gregory. Courtesy: Jared Opp.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of KELOLAND are dealing with severe weather and in some cases — hail. 

Early Monday morning, thunderstorms rumbled across southern KELOLAND with frequent lightning and some locally heavy rain. Minnehaha County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 4:30 a.m. 

A viewer near Gregory sent a photo of egg-sized hail, while a Plankinton viewer sent a photo of quarter-sized hail.  You can see the photos in the slideshow below.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. 

You can also watch lightning strikes on the KELOLAND Live Cam webpage.

  • Lightning South of Larchwood at Stensland Family Farms. Courtesy: Paige Stensland.
  • Hail near Gregory. Courtesy: Jared Opp.
  • Hail near Plankinton. Courtesy: Nancy Hill.
  • A snapshot of the Downtown Sioux Falls Live Cam Monday morning.
  • Hail in Gregory. Courtesy: Stephany Smith.
  • Hail in Gregory. Courtesy: Ashley.

