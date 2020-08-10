PHOTOS: Hail, severe weather in KELOLAND Monday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of KELOLAND are dealing with severe weather and in some cases — hail.

Early Monday morning, thunderstorms rumbled across southern KELOLAND with frequent lightning and some locally heavy rain. Minnehaha County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 4:30 a.m.

A viewer near Gregory sent a photo of egg-sized hail, while a Plankinton viewer sent a photo of quarter-sized hail. You can see the photos in the slideshow below.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

You can also watch lightning strikes on the KELOLAND Live Cam webpage.