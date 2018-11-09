PHOTO GALLERY: November 9 Snowfall

Snow hit many areas of KELOLAND on Thursday and Friday.

The snow is expected to continue through Friday afternoon. Some viewers have reported as much as 2 inches in Chamberlain and more in the Platte and Wagner areas.

If your area is getting snow, we want to see what it looks like. Send us your pictures and videos to ushare@keloland.com.

You can see a photo gallery of snow across KELOLAND below.

5 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Snow in Wagner. Courtesy: Suzette Youngstorm.