SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – What will the weather be like for the pheasant opener this weekend?

After several weekends of above-normal temperatures here in KELOLAND, this weekend will be noticeably cooler just in time for pheasant hunters across the region.

We’ll begin our Saturday forecast by looking wind forecast. Top wind gusts on Saturday afternoon will still be over 30mph in much of the region west of James Valley.

However, that is down from what we’ve seen the past few days. Northwest winds will again continue on Sunday afternoon but again tamed down from the 40 and 50 mph levels we’ve endured lately.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon look pretty good from Redfield to Gettysburg with afternoon highs a couple of degrees on either side of 60. The numbers farther south toward Mitchell and Winner will be a bit warmer in the mid-60s, a good range for this time of the year.

Moisture chances will remain limited, but a few sprinkles or light showers my affect western South Dakota during the afternoon.

Just like most of the other rain chances we’ve seen lately, the heaviest showers will stay under .10″ and the overall fire danger will still be in the high category.