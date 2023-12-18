SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re keeping an eye on the Christmas weekend and Christmas Day weather outlook.

For those of you who have been crossing your fingers and calling in your Christmas miracles for something to come along, there may be a glimmer of hope.

Let’s face it: For snow fans, and I know there are some out there despite what I hear when I’m out and about, December has been nothing short of dreadful. Wave after wave of low pressure has missed well to our south or north, leaving KELOLAND in no-man’s land and on the outside looking in with regard to snow. As we head into the home stretch of 2023, however, there may be something to watch.

The word of the day is “Phasing.” It’s when two short-waves or areas of low pressure come together to form one wave. We’ll have two pieces to watch this weekend: One low to the north and a second to the south. The more we can get the former to phase with the latter, the better our chances at seeing something through Christmas Day and even the day after, whether it’s rain or snow. If these pieces stay separated, chances lower for anything.

Of course, this is six to seven days out in the forecast, and a lot can change between now and then. With that said, though…if you have travel plans this weekend you’ll want to keep an eye out for updates. As the famous line goes: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance…”