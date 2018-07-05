Parts Of KELOLAND Need Rain Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

While areas have been dealing with too much rain over a short amount of time, those that have been looking for it, found it.

While area lakes and rivers have been swollen over the past couple of weeks, there have been those that needed it. And with heavy rain leading to flash flooding in parts of northeast South Dakota, they got it.

Many locations in KELOLAND have at least doubled their average amount of rain, while there are others that are over three times their amount. Those areas include extreme southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

One spot that may stand out to you is north of Watertown to Sisseton. This area can use some more rain.

If you've had too much rain, the good news is we're looking at mostly dry skies for the next several days. But that's not good news if you're looking for a little more water.