Parts of KELOLAND may get an unwelcome visitor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just when we think that we can close the door on winter, cooler weather moves right back in,

Chillier temperatures in May aren’t all that unheard of, regardless of what part of KELOLAND you’re in. Tuesday morning was a prime example of this. Snow, however, is a different story. Regardless of whether it accumulates or not, it takes a lot more to get snow to develop…especially beyond the Black Hills.

Since daytime temperatures typically are out of the question for wintry weather, we have to focus on the night. Going into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, we’ll have that window of opportunity open up in the northeast as low pressure moves through the region.

With temperatures in the low 30s, snow may be able to fall in parts of KELOLAND. While little is expected in terms of accumulation, it’s still a rather unwelcome sight this far into the year.

Thankfully, it won’t stick around for very long. Like I said, daytime temperatures are out of the question for this kind of stuff…so anything that may stick will melt very quickly.