Parts of KELOLAND are starting to dry out

To say 2019 has been a wet year would be a massive understatement. If anything, this is a year that has a good chance of going on record as one of the wettest for many parts of KELOLAND.

But as we transition to the colder months, we seem to be catching a break from all the excess moisture.

Just in the last 30 days alone, south-central and east South Dakota has received less than normal amounts of moisture. As low as 50 to 60%!

The west and extreme east are still wet with up to 200 to 300% of normal.

And going back to the last 60 days, it’s the same story. With south-central South Dakota getting around 50 to 75% of normal and the northwest getting around 200 to 300% of normal.

And looking ahead to the next two weeks, the computer models are averaging a northwest flow in the upper levels over the Midwest and that is known for not producing a lot of moisture. So it looks like this drier weather pattern will last through the rest of November.

