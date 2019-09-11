Pair of tornadoes causes widespread damage overnight in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just before midnight, a storm system brought strong winds and two tornadoes to southern Sioux Falls.

The system caused the most extensive tornado damage in the city’s history, according to KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens.

Here is a timeline of the storm:

11:19: The storm system approached Sioux Falls, south of Tea

11:24: KELOLAND Live Doppler Radar shows circulation in the area over the Avera Heart Hospital. At the same time, KELOLAND Live Doppler Radar shows circulation at 85th and Minnesota

11:27: KELOLAND Live Doppler Radar tracked the tornado that was at the Avera Heart Hospital to the area at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. As that system moved toward the University of Sioux Falls, the Sanford Health campus and downtown Sioux Falls, it lost strength

Meteorologist Brian Karstens breaks down the path of the tornadoes in the attached video.