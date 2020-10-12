Our stretch of 80-degree weather is a thing of the past

Many in central and eastern KELOLAND had highs in the 80s yesterday, but that’s not the case for today as we fell to the 60s and 70s. There’s another hit of colder air on the way for midweek, this time we’ll fall to the 50s.

Those 50s will actually be below average, something Sioux Falls hasn’t felt since October 3rd. In fact, the last 7 days have had an average high of 80 degrees, that’s 17 degrees above the climate average.

The ridge in the atmosphere that has given us the warm and dry weather is now a thing of the past. Hits of cooler weather will arrive over the next several days, and it looks to be cooler with each hit that moves through. Some may only be in the 40s for highs by early next week.

While the cold front yesterday helped bring in cooler air, it also brought some much-needed rain to areas along and east of Interstate 29. Scattered light shows will accompany the cooler weather as we go through the week.

For us to get more substantial moisture, we’ll need a trough to dig to our west. But keep in mind, the later we go into the season, if one were to develop, it will bring in a better chance for snow.