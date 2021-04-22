Our roller coaster ride along the thermometer will continue for a little while longer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to how it feels outside, April can’t seem to make up its mind.

Every time we get a taste of what spring has to offer, it gets offset by below-average temperatures and even some snow. Unfortunately, the back-and-forth will go on for a little while longer.

Beyond a small step backward on Saturday, we’ll watch as we climb up the proverbial hill through Monday as high pressure and an associated ridge set up shop. The core of this ridge misses us to the east, so our spike will be short-lived. Low pressure sweeps through KELOLAND by midweek, effectively hitting the reset button. Another ridge then attempts to take over by the end of next week.

While it won’t get as warm as we did earlier this month, it also isn’t expected to get as cold as it did earlier this week…so our swings along the pendulum are getting less and less intense as we get closer to May.

So don’t put your light jacket away just yet, though it won’t be long before you can hang it up for the season.