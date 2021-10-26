Our pattern of rain could be changing next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wet month for some of us may give a clue as to what to expect next month.

Here’s a map I showed you yesterday for the amount of October precipitation so far.

I want to concentrate on Watertown, Aberdeen, and Huron as these areas will finish in the top ten of their wettest Octobers.

Watertown is already on their second wettest October with nearly six and a quarter inches, which is about 2 inches away from their wettest from 1971.

Huron is at their 6th wettest October with nearly 4 and a quarter inches, about two and a quarter away from their all-time wettest.

Aberdeen is still waiting to crack the top ten as they sit at under three and a half, far from their wettest of over 7 inches from 1998.

Does this mean that November will end up wet too? Not necessarily. As I cross-referenced the top five wettest Octobers to the following Novembers,

I found that 4 of the 5 following Novembers in Watertown produced drier than average conditions. It was 3 out of 5 for Huron and Aberdeen with drier than average Novembers.

And some of the long-range models are suggesting that November may just end up drier and warmer than average.

After our rain tonight and tomorrow, eastern KELOLAND may be dry for the rest of the month.