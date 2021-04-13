Our colder weather has a look of the cold February outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get used to these colder than average April days, as the forecast isn’t expected to get above average anytime soon.

In weather, cycles can often be found. The one cycle we’re watching right now, is the cooler air that’s currently in place. Temperatures went below average yesterday and I don’t see us turning the corner to above average temperatures anytime soon.

It has the same characteristics of the cold outbreak that happened in February. Though of course, not as cold. This outbreak is cold Canadian air draining into the plains, February’s was an arctic air mass. Temperatures in Sioux Falls remained below average for 16 straight days in February.

By the looks of the forecast, we may be close to that. So hold on as we’re only on day 2.

But keep in mind, the average high this weekend warms to 60 degrees in Sioux Falls. So when we’re below average, we’ll typically have highs in the 40s and 50s.

