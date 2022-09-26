SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Quiet weather will continue for much of the week and we can thank a certain weather pattern for that.

A jacket in the morning, but probably not for the afternoon. This last week of September is more typical of what we expect in KELOLAND when it comes to fall weather.

Monday was a great example. Highs reached the 60s and 70s with a northwest breeze. In fact, our weather pattern for much of the week and over the past couple of days hasn’t changed much due to the omega blocking pattern.

This is what it looks like. As we look at the upper level pattern, there’s low pressure to our east and west with high pressure over the northern plains. The air flow around this resembles the greek letter ‘Omega’. The weather pattern is slow to move in a setup like this, so what you see is what you get.

And what we see are cool overnights, warm afternoons and dry skies. That is something that will continue for many in KELOLAND straight through this coming weekend. Good conditions for those that have started their harvest.

With a Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in the Gulf later this week, we’ll be looking at how it impacts our weather in the days to come.