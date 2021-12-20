SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 10 inches of snow earlier this month has been reduced to just a trace now at the Sioux Falls airport. Holding onto this amount of snow will be a challenge as we track above normal temperatures returning again this week.

With just a few days to go, it appears the odds of a white Christmas this year are not looking great.

We still have some snow on the ground as shown by patches of blue on this map, but the warmer weather forecast the middle of this week will reduce our snow cover even more.

Have a look at the pattern coming up. Another surge of mild Pacific air will flood the midsection of the nation once again, part of the cycle of weather we’ve seen the past few weeks.

Temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal on Wednesday, increasing to near 20 degrees above normal levels on Thursday.

Of course, the chances of even 1 inch of snow this week are not much if any. The slight risk of 1 inch of snow in the north results from the passing system the next 12 to 18 hours.

We’ll be watching for any changes to that chance of light showers on Friday, but plan on snow being on hold for now.