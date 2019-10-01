October weather outlook: Possible snow chances across South Dakota

There was a big difference in temperatures for eastern KELOLAND from Monday to Tuesday. In fact, we went from highs in the middle 80s to highs in the middle 50s.

While a 30-degree swing is dramatic, we went through a bigger swing last year. That’s when highs in Sioux Falls went from 86 degrees on October 3 to 44 degrees on October 4. I don’t expect dramatic swings like that for this month, but get used to the cool air that’s now in place.

The cooler than average temperatures will continue for at least the first half of the month, then things may slightly swing the other way with slightly above average temperatures for the second half of the month. Keep in mind, average highs go from the middle to upper 60s at the beginning of the month to the lower 50s at the end of the month.

Along with the cooler air, we’ll have to watch for snow chances. I’m not only thinking that the Black Hills will have snow, but snow will be possible across all of South Dakota.

That chance for snow will occur over the next two weeks. So, even though you may not want to look for some of that winter gear. Just have an idea as to where it is.