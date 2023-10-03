SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Through the years, we usually see an uptick in severe weather at the end of the growing season. Sometimes that is in September, but on occasion, October can also feature some stormy weather.

Last year, a cluster of severe storms rumbled across southeastern KELOLAND on October 23rd, bringing a pocket of hail and damaging winds.

Two years ago, 13 tornadoes occurred on October 13th across northeastern South Dakota into extreme southeastern North Dakota, certainly late on the calendar in that area.

Many people also forget about the storms East River during the Cattleman’s blizzard back in 2013. A couple of large tornadoes formed in the far southeast corner of KELOLAND near Sioux City in that event.

While the odds of widespread severe weather are lower this time of year, it’s a reminder that we can’t let our guard down entirely as we battle through the change of the seasons.

