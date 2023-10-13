SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain continued for many from central to eastern KELOLAND on Friday morning. The rain leading into this October weekend has moved or will move some areas to their wettest month this year.

So far this month, Sioux Falls is just shy of two inches since 6 o’clock Friday morning. That’s good for the second wettest month this year behind August’s 4.5 inches.

When the rain is finished in Huron, the city will be at its wettest month this year. Through 6 a.m. Friday, Huron only needed a quarter inch to surpass June’s total. Brookings is already at its wettest month this year and Marshall will more than likely get there by the end of the day as Marshall only needs an additional half inch.

Keep in mind, we’re only halfway through the month and it will remain active. We expect more cities to end up with their wettest month this year or close to it, which isn’t something you expect in October. After all, this is usually our sixth driest month is Sioux Falls.